Brokerages Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.71 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.34 billion and the highest is $7.16 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.23 billion to $25.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.39 billion to $25.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.55. 302,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,493,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after buying an additional 1,858,416 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,772,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,251,000 after buying an additional 1,421,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after buying an additional 1,106,826 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

