Veracity Capital LLC Sells 186 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW traded up $3.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $405.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,304. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.78. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

