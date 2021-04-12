Addison Capital Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Addison Capital Co decreased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

SGEN stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.70. 20,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.91 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.98 and a 200-day moving average of $173.74.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,308 shares of company stock valued at $13,665,502 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

