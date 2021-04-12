Addison Capital Co Purchases 240 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 72,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 51.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 91,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,896. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

