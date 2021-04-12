Addison Capital Co Sells 90 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Addison Capital Co decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.95.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.23. 19,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,173. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

