Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,308 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up 1.3% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

NYSE TDOC traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.71 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,374 shares of company stock worth $135,744,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

