Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after buying an additional 482,013 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $17,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after buying an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,606. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

