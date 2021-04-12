Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $369,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 109.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Roku by 81.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROKU. DA Davidson raised their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $371.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.90. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,803.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 495,515 shares of company stock valued at $211,613,877. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

