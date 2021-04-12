Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,672,770,000 after purchasing an additional 408,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC increased its position in JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,544,000 after acquiring an additional 262,068 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,163,538. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie lifted their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC boosted their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

