Veracity Capital LLC Sells 703 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.5% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $472.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,653. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

