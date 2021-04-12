First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 762.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5,987.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,351. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

