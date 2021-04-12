Veracity Capital LLC Sells 656 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 15.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Target by 37.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Target by 32.2% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,462 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Target by 46.2% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

TGT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.05. 88,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,471. The company has a market cap of $102.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $207.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,932,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

