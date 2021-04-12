Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading Down 74.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 57.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $150,310.30 and $337.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 74.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00054500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00087386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.00660216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00036259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

