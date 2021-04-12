Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Hits Market Cap of $109,833.29

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 49.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $109,833.29 and approximately $69.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.67 or 0.00362973 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00191518 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00125992 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001597 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

