Viacoin Trading Up 27.6% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00002936 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $40.80 million and $13.78 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.71 or 0.00408076 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005285 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,859 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.