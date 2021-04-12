NPCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $86,847.55 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $86,847.55 and $357.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 59.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004065 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @npcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

