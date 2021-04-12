$754.64 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report sales of $754.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $751.88 million to $757.40 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $674.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.98 million.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.15. 934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $251.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $3,515,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $67,109,377.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $3,266,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

