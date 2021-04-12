Analysts Anticipate Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Core Laboratories reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

CLB stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,651. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,174,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after acquiring an additional 503,379 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after acquiring an additional 142,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 139,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

