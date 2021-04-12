Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 200 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 2.5% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $806.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,648. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $440.00 and a one year high of $810.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $690.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.91.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.