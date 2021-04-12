Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $805.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.00 and a 1-year high of $810.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $728.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.98. The company has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $740.91.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

