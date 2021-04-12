Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 6,098 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Boot Barn worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after buying an additional 96,333 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $170,225.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,225.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $3,310,001.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 194,233 shares of company stock worth $11,365,252 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,882. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $69.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

