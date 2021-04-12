Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RL. UBS Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Shares of RL traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $127.59. 9,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,782. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -102.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.29. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $62.37 and a one year high of $129.74.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,705. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,632,000 after purchasing an additional 113,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.