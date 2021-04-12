CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.10 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,278,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.82. The stock had a trading volume of 33,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,330. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.06. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.