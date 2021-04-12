Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE MFI traded down C$0.30 on Monday, hitting C$27.42. The company had a trading volume of 465,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,895. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$23.20 and a 12-month high of C$30.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.18.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

