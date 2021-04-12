Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,084 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.59. 107,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,597. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

