Morgan Stanley Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $301.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $301.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

NYSE MCO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $314.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.31 and a 200 day moving average of $281.74. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $227.75 and a twelve month high of $314.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,334 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Moody’s by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRB Advisors LP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

