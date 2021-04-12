Bank of Montreal’s (BMO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$122.00 price target on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.96.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

TSE BMO traded up C$0.64 on Monday, reaching C$115.53. The stock had a trading volume of 850,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,929. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$61.05 and a 12-month high of C$115.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$109.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.81.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.8500015 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.