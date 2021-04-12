Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 1.4% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,271,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,277,000 after purchasing an additional 526,283 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 613,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,437,000 after purchasing an additional 430,686 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 315,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.12. The stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.14. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $100.67.

