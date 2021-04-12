Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 732 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Prosperity Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,312 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average of $86.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $60.76 and a 12 month high of $94.46.

