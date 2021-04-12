Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.1% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.10. 16,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,334. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $173.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

