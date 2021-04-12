Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prosperity Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $412.48. 302,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,969. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.29 and a 1-year high of $413.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.