Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Sold by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.16. 7,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.