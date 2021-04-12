Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 301,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock remained flat at $$222.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.27 and a 12 month high of $228.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.94.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

