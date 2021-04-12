E&G Advisors LP Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $378.13. The company had a trading volume of 81,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,240. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.02 and a 200-day moving average of $339.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $258.18 and a 12 month high of $380.50. The stock has a market cap of $357.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.45.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

