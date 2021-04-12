iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lowered by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $39,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.97. 50,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.87 and a 12-month high of $256.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.