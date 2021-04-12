E&G Advisors LP Sells 200 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.95. 76,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

