Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Insider FCMI Parent Co. Acquires 6,809 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) insider FCMI Parent Co. acquired 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.92 per share, with a total value of C$149,257.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,113,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,164,189.99.

FCMI Parent Co. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, FCMI Parent Co. acquired 3,802 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.21 per share, with a total value of C$84,447.15.

Shares of TSE:SEA traded down C$0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching C$21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,559. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.48. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1697674 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

