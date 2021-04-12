Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,809.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at C$68,135.76.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,352.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 9,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,046.37.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,050.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$25,293.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$48,540.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,586.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$48,752.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 17,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$42,810.24.

TSE:QTRH traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.48. 233,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,757. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of C$283.52 million and a P/E ratio of 15.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

