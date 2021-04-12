Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $280.16. 16,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,376. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.62 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.10 and its 200-day moving average is $260.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.