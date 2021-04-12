Comparing Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) & Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) and Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Northwest Biotherapeutics alerts:

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and Nabriva Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Biotherapeutics $2.41 million 496.56 -$20.30 million N/A N/A Nabriva Therapeutics $9.48 million 41.71 -$82.76 million ($11.20) -0.14

Northwest Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabriva Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and Nabriva Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Biotherapeutics -2,658.66% N/A -47.19% Nabriva Therapeutics -1,682.55% -129.80% -71.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northwest Biotherapeutics and Nabriva Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nabriva Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 279.75%. Given Nabriva Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nabriva Therapeutics is more favorable than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics beats Northwest Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer. It is developing DCVax-L that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Glioblastome multiforme, a brain cancer; and DCVax-Direct, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat various inoperable solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. It is also developing CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.