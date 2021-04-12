Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$4.00

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMMC. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.29.
CMMC traded down C$0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.10. 957,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.99. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$643.73 million and a PE ratio of 17.22.
Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
