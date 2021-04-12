Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$4.00

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMMC. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.29.

CMMC traded down C$0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.10. 957,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.99. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$643.73 million and a PE ratio of 17.22.

In related news, Director Bruce William Aunger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$147,342. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$35,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 336,000 shares in the company, valued at C$981,120. Insiders have sold 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $143,240 in the last quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

