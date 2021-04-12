Morgan Stanley Raises Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $31.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 65.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 104,050 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 38.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.