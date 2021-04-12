Morgan Stanley Trims ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Target Price to $50.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VIAC. Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.94. 1,203,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,325,945. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.