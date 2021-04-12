Scotiabank Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$57.50

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.36.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$56.08. The company had a trading volume of 102,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,335. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$17.03 and a 12-month high of C$58.87.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

