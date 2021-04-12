Liquity Trading 10% Higher Today (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $20.97 or 0.00034987 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded flat against the US dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $450,827.13 and approximately $1.77 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00067321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00276162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.20 or 0.00712693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,970.75 or 1.00048205 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $580.44 or 0.00968334 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00018793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity Profile

The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LQTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.