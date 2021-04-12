$2.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings per share of $3.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $12.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $15.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.03.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.21. 8,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,656. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.