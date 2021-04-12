Marks Wealth LLC Invests $5.21 Million in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 287,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury comprises 1.7% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 240,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 253,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,501. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

