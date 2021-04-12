Marks Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 118,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,781,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 5.5% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marks Wealth LLC owned 1.86% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,136,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of RCD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.35. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,933. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $71.29 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.