Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.41. The company had a trading volume of 109,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,399. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $133.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

