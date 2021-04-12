Marks Wealth LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 291,167 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $1,887,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 581,293 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,792,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,117,380 shares of company stock worth $589,498,462. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.